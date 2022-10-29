Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $76.27 million and $2.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.27 or 0.07642825 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00090232 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033417 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00065793 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014949 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025557 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,473,519 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.