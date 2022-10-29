StockNews.com Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.0% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

