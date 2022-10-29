StockNews.com Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $54.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 578,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.