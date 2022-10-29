StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 893,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

