StockNews.com Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Sell

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.89.
EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:EGP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.34. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.