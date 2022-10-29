StockNews.com Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Sell

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.89.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.34. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

