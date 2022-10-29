Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after buying an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 3.9 %

Stitch Fix Company Profile

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

