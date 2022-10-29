Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,832 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,899,730 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

