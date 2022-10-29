Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,914 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $43,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 2,693,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.