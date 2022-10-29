Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 438,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,195. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

