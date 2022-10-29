Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.5 %

MCD traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,091. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

