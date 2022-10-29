Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 226,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 529.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,186. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93.

