StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GASS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

