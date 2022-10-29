State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,870 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $45,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.