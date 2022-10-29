State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,179 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 904.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

