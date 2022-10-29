State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,016 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

