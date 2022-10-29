State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 30,333 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of General Motors by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.