State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.