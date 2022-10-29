State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

