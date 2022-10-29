State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $38,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

