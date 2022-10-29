State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average of $242.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

