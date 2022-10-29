State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 30,399 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $124,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

