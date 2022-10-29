STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $130.59 million and $13.41 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

