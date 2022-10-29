Starname Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,768.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,657.46 or 0.31943606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.