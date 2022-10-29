Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.15-$4.65 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,970,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $11,955,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

