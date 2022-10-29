Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $70.71 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $34.19 or 0.00164778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $70.71 million and $3.63 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 30.13962452 USD and is up 25.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,585,914.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

