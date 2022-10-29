Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 256,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SBEV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.22. 60,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 206.11% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.