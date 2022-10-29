SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

