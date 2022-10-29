SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lowered by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.