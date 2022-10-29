SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lifted by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,317. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

