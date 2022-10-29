SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.09. 5,989,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,142% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

