Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $36.23. 7,838,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,031. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

