Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Financial Survey

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.73 $18.57 million $2.28 12.92 Fifth Third Bancorp $8.33 billion 2.96 $2.77 billion $3.25 11.07

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern States Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.33% 1.16% Fifth Third Bancorp 27.47% 13.98% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,117 full-service banking centers and 2,322 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

