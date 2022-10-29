Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $460.00

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $155.89 million and approximately $460.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00255822 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00848157 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $408.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.