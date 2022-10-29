Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Source Capital makes up 1.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Source Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Price Performance

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 9,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Source Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

