Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

SONM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 37,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,717. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.61% and a negative net margin of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonim Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

