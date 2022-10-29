Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

SAH opened at $47.25 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.