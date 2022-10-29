SOMESING Tops 1-Day Volume of $536,655.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.25 million and $536,655.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

