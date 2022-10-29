SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $17.03 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $683,483.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001239 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

