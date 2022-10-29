SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE FLYA remained flat at $10.33 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,366. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About SOAR Technology Acquisition

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

