SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 2,111,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,456. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

