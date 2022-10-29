SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. SLM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

SLM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 2,111,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SLM by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 400,048 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SLM by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

