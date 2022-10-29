Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

