Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €65.50 ($66.84) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.99. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($156.33).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.