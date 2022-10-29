Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. 401,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,050. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 102,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.