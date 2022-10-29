Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 2.0 %

SLGN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 401,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 102,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.