Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 401,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silgan by 681.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

