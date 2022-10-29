Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $47.72. 401,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3,096.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 45.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 102,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

