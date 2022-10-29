Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

SWIR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 939,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

