Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.51 million and $2.61 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,717.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021686 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00267927 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00129186 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00714390 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00564732 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00232663 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,325,092,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
