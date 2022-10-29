Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Decreases By 25.3%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ ZIVOW opened at $0.80 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.
