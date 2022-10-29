Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Decreases By 25.3%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ZIVOW opened at $0.80 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

